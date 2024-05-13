HC Wainwright Cuts Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Price Target to $8.00

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Carisma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of CARM opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Carisma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.61% and a negative net margin of 538.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

