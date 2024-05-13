HC Wainwright Trims Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Target Price to $27.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $17.16 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 5.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 8.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 25.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

