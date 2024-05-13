HC Wainwright Weighs in on Blink Charging Co.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Blink Charging in a report released on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.63 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.58%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLNK. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $2.82 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 365,098 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blink Charging by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,417 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Blink Charging by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 249,810 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 411,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 162,109 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

