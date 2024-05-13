Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Hope Bancorp worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 23,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 37,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

