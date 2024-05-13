Insider Buying: Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP) Insider Purchases 13,476 Shares of Stock

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) insider Chris Dent acquired 13,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £148.51 ($186.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,001,320.76 ($2,514,222.06).

On Tuesday, February 13th, Chris Dent purchased 3,388 shares of Ultimate Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.24 ($6,299.30).

Shares of ULTP stock opened at GBX 141.67 ($1.78) on Monday. Ultimate Products Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 118 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.33). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

