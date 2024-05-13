Insider Selling: Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £554,050 ($696,042.71).

LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,590.90 ($19.99) on Monday. Softcat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150 ($14.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,656 ($20.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,572.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,434.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,866.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,642.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.72) price target for the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,393.33 ($17.50).

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

