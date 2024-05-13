International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68,050 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Beam Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after acquiring an additional 609,998 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 31.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 340,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 82,150 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics
In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $174,925.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,800.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 5,446 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $174,925.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,800.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Beam Therapeutics Price Performance
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.
Beam Therapeutics Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.
