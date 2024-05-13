Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 18.4 %

IOVA opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 17,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

