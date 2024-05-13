iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

IWP stock opened at $110.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

