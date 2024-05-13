JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 169.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPME opened at $97.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $99.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.87.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

