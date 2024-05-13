KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in KeyCorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,610,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492,584 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NYSE:KEY opened at $15.08 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

