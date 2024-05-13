Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 2,814,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,951.0 days.
Koei Tecmo Stock Performance
Koei Tecmo stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. Koei Tecmo has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $11.99.
About Koei Tecmo
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koei Tecmo
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Koei Tecmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koei Tecmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.