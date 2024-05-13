La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of La-Z-Boy worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
LZB opened at $35.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.19. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $39.87.
La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy
In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at $797,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
