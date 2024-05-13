Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.21. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cornell University acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,342,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,955,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

