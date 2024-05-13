Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 530,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

USA opened at $6.82 on Monday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

In related news, insider Edmund J. Burke purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,085. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,326,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,399,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 102,438 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 846,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 122,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1,204.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 825,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 762,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

