LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeMD has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $394.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

