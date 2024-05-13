LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 602,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RAMP opened at $32.53 on Monday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

