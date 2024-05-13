LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
SCD opened at $15.28 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
