LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

SCD opened at $15.28 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 897,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 862,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 119,755 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,301.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 172,070 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

