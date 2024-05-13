Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Loews worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Loews by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $78.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

