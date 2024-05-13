Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MEQYF opened at 135.33 on Monday. Mainstreet Equity has a 52 week low of 127.95 and a 52 week high of 149.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 133.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of 114.44.
