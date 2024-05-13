MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNKD

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.32 on Thursday. MannKind has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 144.05 and a beta of 1.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.55 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $3,661,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in MannKind by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 2,498,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 429,677 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in MannKind by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 740,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 322,791 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 12.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 216,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.