Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Masimo worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Masimo by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

MASI stock opened at $121.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $174.69.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

