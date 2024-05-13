Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MIRM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.13. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

