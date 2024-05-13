Mizuho Lowers Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Get Safehold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.22.

View Our Latest Report on SAFE

Safehold Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 42.51, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.78%.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,861,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after acquiring an additional 141,245 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 104.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.