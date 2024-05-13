Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 414,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.
Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance
NASDAQ MCRI opened at $67.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $75.40.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
