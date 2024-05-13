MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYWW) Short Interest Down 15.4% in April

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyHero

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MoneyHero stock. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNYWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 470,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. MoneyHero comprises 0.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

MoneyHero Trading Up 36.3 %

NASDAQ:MNYWW opened at $0.11 on Monday. MoneyHero has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

