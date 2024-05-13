Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $0.67 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $11.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Monopar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Featured Stories

