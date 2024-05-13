MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

MSM stock opened at $92.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.24 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

