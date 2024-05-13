M&T Bank Corp Buys 29,613 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

