M&T Bank Corp Buys 301 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX opened at $94.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

