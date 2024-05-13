M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

