M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1,015.46%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

