M&T Bank Corp Has $894,000 Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in WestRock by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $4,584,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,342,000 after acquiring an additional 753,828 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 165,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in WestRock by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 111,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $51.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $52.13.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 101.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WestRock

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

