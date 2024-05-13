M&T Bank Corp Has $906,000 Holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of Inhibrx worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 4,637.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Inhibrx by 389.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of INBX opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 590.78% and a negative net margin of 13,408.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

INBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital lowered Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, ewing sarcoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

