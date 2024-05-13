M&T Bank Corp Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 1,206,471 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 828,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 141,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,635,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 108,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

MFG stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

