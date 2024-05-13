M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,582 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,926,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 297,603 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 247,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 162,886 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,690,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares during the period.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Shares of HR stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

