M&T Bank Corp Purchases 7,618 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

