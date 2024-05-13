M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.10% of TechTarget worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TechTarget by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 188,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in TechTarget by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 22,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.60. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.37 million, a P/E ratio of -116.76, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

