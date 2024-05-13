M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 229.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $2,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $575.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $616.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $654.62.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

