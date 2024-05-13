Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Mueller Industries worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,583,000 after purchasing an additional 831,686 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 57,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $59.59.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLI shares. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Report on MLI

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.