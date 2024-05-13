National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.60.

National Vision Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.47.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 13.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,066,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,228,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,908,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Vision by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,085,000 after buying an additional 654,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in National Vision by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,461,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

