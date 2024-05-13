Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,452,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $105.52.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

