Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Utz Brands worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Utz Brands

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,088,718 shares of company stock worth $19,810,462. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.