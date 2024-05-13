Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 59,774 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AES alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AES by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 57.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AES by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.