Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 7,444 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get monday.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in monday.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in monday.com by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $181.76 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $239.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MNDY

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.