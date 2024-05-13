Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Dycom Industries worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $150.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $153.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

