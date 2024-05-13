Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of RH worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in RH by 1,696.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.15.

Shares of RH stock opened at $290.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.54. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

