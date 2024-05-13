Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $75.32 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

