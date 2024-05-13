Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 310,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 270,540 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 8,523.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 170,902 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,854,000 after acquiring an additional 102,286 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Southern Copper by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 519,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,129,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,930 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of SCCO opened at $118.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

