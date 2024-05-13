Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,599 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 73,938 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,896,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,698,000 after acquiring an additional 397,627 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

